The High Court of Sikkim has directed its Registry to process all new files, official communications and approvals exclusively through its designated digital office portal as part of its transition towards paperless administration.

In a circular issued on October 26, the High Court directed that all official communications, note-sheets, drafting, file movements and approvals within the Registry be processed through the portal.

The directive aims to streamline administrative workflows, improve efficiency and reduce dependence on conventional paper-based procedures.

According to the circular issued by the Registrar General, physical files already in transit may continue to be processed wherever necessary to ensure the smooth functioning of the Registry. However, all new files must be opened and processed strictly through the digital office portal.

"All concerned are accordingly directed to ensure strict compliance with the above instructions to facilitate a smooth and seamless transition towards paperless office," the circular stated.

The instructions have been circulated among the officers and sections concerned, including joint registrars, the offices of the Registrar General and Registrar, section in-charges and other personnel.

The Computer Cell has also been directed to upload the circular on the High Court's official website.

The latest directive marks another step towards digitalisation of the Sikkim High Court Registry, with the portal now serving as the mandatory platform for new files and specified administrative processes.