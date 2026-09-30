Sikkim High Court pendency rises to 306 cases as filings outpace disposals

The High Court of Sikkim ended the second quarter of 2026 with 306 pending cases, marking a rise from the 291 cases pending at the beginning of the April-June period, according to official quarterly data.

The court received 66 fresh cases during the quarter, including 48 civil and 18 criminal matters. It disposed of 51 cases — 37 civil and 14 criminal — leaving 15 more cases pending than at the start of the period.

Of the 204 civil cases carried forward from the previous quarter, 48 new cases were registered and 37 were disposed of. The civil case backlog consequently rose to 215.

The criminal docket had 87 cases carried forward, while 18 fresh cases were registered and 14 were disposed of. The number of pending criminal cases stood at 91 at the end of June.

Overall, the court disposed of 51 cases against 66 fresh filings during the quarter, clearing around 77 per cent of the cases it received.

The court has a sanctioned strength of three judges, but only two judges are currently serving. One post remains vacant.

The quarterly figures were released in a statement signed by the Deputy Registrar (J) of the High Court of Sikkim, Gangtok.