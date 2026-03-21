Sikkim High Court sets benchmark with low pendency, efficient case disposal in 2025

The High Court of Sikkim has emerged as a model of judicial efficiency in 2025, disposing of 170 cases during the year, including 120 civil and 50 criminal matters, according to its official report.

The court handled a total of 437 cases over the year, 206 pending from 2024 and 231 newly filed cases in 2025. By year-end, only 267 cases remained pending, comprising 184 civil and 83 criminal cases, reflecting significantly low pendency compared to national averages.

Notably, the court functioned at full strength throughout the year, with all three sanctioned judge positions filled an uncommon scenario in India’s judiciary, where many High Courts face vacancies.

Data shows that 103 civil and 35 criminal cases were ready for hearing, while others were at different stages. Importantly, 112 of the pending cases were less than one year old, indicating minimal delay in the judicial process.

Established on May 16, 1975, following Sikkim’s integration as India’s 22nd state, the Sikkim High Court, located in Gangtok is the smallest High Court in the country, handling all civil, criminal, and constitutional matters of the state.

Despite its size, its performance stands out nationally. As of December 2025, High Courts across India had over 63.63 lakh pending cases. In comparison, the Gauhati High Court had over 64,000 pending cases, while the Manipur High Court and Meghalaya High Court reported 5,382 and 1,275 pending cases respectively. The Tripura High Court had 1,037 pending cases.

Experts attribute Sikkim’s strong performance to zero vacancies, efficient case management, and a relatively lower inflow of fresh cases. Nationally, High Courts operated with nearly 30 per cent vacancies in 2025, affecting disposal rates.

The court also recorded very few cases older than two years, contrasting sharply with the national trend where cases often take 3 to 9 years for resolution.

As India continues to pursue judicial reforms, the Sikkim High Court’s 2025 record highlights how a well-managed system, even with limited resources, can ensure timely delivery of justice.