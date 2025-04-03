In a crucial step toward securing Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for 12 left-out communities in Sikkim, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang chaired the fourth and final meeting of the Sikkim State High-Level Committee (SSHLC) on Thursday, April 3. The meeting was attended by Cabinet ministers, MLAs, ethnic community representatives, researchers, and senior government officials, marking a significant milestone in the state’s long-standing efforts for constitutional recognition of these communities.

The SSHLC was constituted by the Sikkim government to conduct an extensive ethnographic study of the 12 communities. The reports, prepared through rigorous research, field studies, and stakeholder consultations, were aligned with the five eligibility criteria set by the Government of India for ST inclusion. Commending the committee's efforts, Chief Minister Tamang highlighted the substantial progress made since the panel's formation in December 2024 but stressed the need for continued political and social mobilization to achieve the final goal.

During the meeting, discussions centered on the historical, cultural, and socio-political aspects that justify the inclusion of these communities in the ST list. The reports not only document their unique identities but also draw parallels with similar groups in Northeast India that have already been granted ST status. The Chief Minister emphasized that the demand is not just a legal matter but a fundamental step toward securing socio-political justice for these communities.

In a significant announcement, CM Tamang revealed plans to establish an Ethnographic and Tribal Museum in Sikkim. The museum will serve as a cultural repository, preserving and showcasing the traditions, heritage, and contributions of the state’s indigenous communities. This initiative is expected to further reinforce the case for ST status by providing tangible documentation of their distinct cultural history.

To advance this cause, the SSHLC will submit strategic recommendations to the central government, while elected representatives will actively promote the reports to build broader political and public consensus. Community organizations will also engage in discussions to strengthen advocacy efforts. Additionally, the state government plans to intensify its engagement with national leaders, including the Prime Minister, Home Minister, and Tribal Affairs Minister, to expedite the recognition process.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to the cause, Chief Minister Tamang expressed gratitude to all stakeholders involved and assured continued efforts until the objective of securing ST status for the 12 left-out communities is achieved.