The Paljor Stadium in Gangtok played host to an extraordinary assembly of devotees on December 12 as His Holiness the Dalai Lama graced the venue, delivering profound teachings that drew a crowd of approximately 30,000 people. The spiritual leader's visit after 13 years stirred both excitement and reverence among the diverse audience.

State dignitaries, government officials, monks, and individuals from all walks of life converged at the stadium in the early hours, some making the journey on foot, while others utilized the shuttle bus service provided by the State Government. The streets leading to Paljor Stadium were transformed into a traffic-free zone for the occasion.

With a warm smile and a gentle wave, His Holiness took his seat on the pavilion stage, accompanied by esteemed religious figures including His Holiness Shabdrung Rimpoche, His Eminence Tinkey Gonjang Rinpoche, and other prominent leaders. The event saw the presence of Governor Mr. Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Chief Minister Mr. Prem Singh Tamang, and various other state dignitaries.

In his inaugural address, Chief Minister Tamang extended a heartfelt welcome to His Holiness in the picturesque state of Sikkim. The program commenced with vibrant cultural performances, including a Tibetan dance by local communities and a Sikkimese dance presented by artists from the State Culture Department.

The event also marked the virtual inauguration of two significant projects undertaken by the State Government. The Karmapa Park project at Rumtek, Gangtok Constituency, aims to build a 52-feet high copper statue of the 16th Karmapa, serving as a symbol of wisdom and compassion. The Fambonglho Nature Park project, with an estimated cost of 69 crores, 99 lakhs rupees, is set to be completed by March 2026.

Another initiative, the Gyalwa Lhatsun Chenpo Statue Project at Simik-Singtam Khamdong Constituency, East Sikkim, is led by the State Culture Department under Chief Minister Tamang's vision. The 50-feet statue of Gyalwa Lhatsun Chenpo, a revered scholar of 'Nyingmapa' Buddhism, will be part of the Gyalwa Lhatsun Chenpo Centre of Excellence, promoting mindfulness and meditation practices.

The program concluded with a vote of thanks from Mr. Sonam Lama, Minister of Ecclesiastical Affairs Department, expressing gratitude to His Holiness and the attendees. The proceedings were broadcast live on LED displays at key locations for those unable to attend in person.

His Holiness the Dalai Lama is scheduled to attend the State Lunch hosted by Chief Minister Tamang on December 13 at Samman Bhawan, followed by 'Semkye' Teachings at Sed-Gued Monastery, Salugara, on December 14 before departing Sikkim.