In a bid to encourage farmers to grow flowers commercially, the Sikkim Flower Show Committee will be organizing Flower Show 2023 at the Flower Exhibition Centre in the state's Gangtok city.

The exhibition will be organized at Chogyal Palden Thondup Namgyal Memorial Park, White Hall Complex in Gangtok.

"The prize money for the show is being sponsored by the Flower Festival Committee. The objective behind organizing flower shows is to encourage people to grow Orchids and ornamental plants commercially, as an alternate means of livelihood and to inculcate a sense of aesthetics," S T Lachungpa, Chairman, Sikkim Flower Festival Committee, Gangtok.

The show will have the entry dates as 17th March 2023 (9:00 AM to 6:00 PM) and 18th March 2023 (9:00 AM to 3:00 PM).

It is worth mentioning that prior to this event, Sikkim hosted many international flower shows in the past.

As per the Flower Show Committee, any interested persons and parties are invited to the show without any fee.

''Participants are required to bring their exhibits within the scheduled period/date and time specified, after which no entry shall be entertained,'' it added.

It further said that participants will be allowed to lift their exhibits on the date and time as declared by the committee, adding, ''Committee will appoint a panel of judges whose decision will be final and binding''.