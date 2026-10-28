The first Sikkim Himalayan Yak Festival was held at Gnathang in East Sikkim, highlighting the animal’s role in traditional livelihoods, cultural heritage and the high altitude ecosystem.

Sikkim Legislative Assembly Speaker MN Sherpa attended the festival as Chief Guest, accompanied by Social Welfare Minister Samdup Lepcha, Agriculture Minister Puran Kumar Gurung and local MLA Pamin Lepcha.

Organised by the Animal Husbandry and Livestock Services Department of the Sikkim government, the festival aims to promote yak conservation and welfare while raising awareness about the challenges faced by yak herders.

Department Secretary Dr Sandeep Gurung said climate change is affecting yak populations, adding that the festival seeks to support herders during a challenging period. He also said the department aims to promote tourism in remote high altitude areas through the event.

The festival featured stalls showcasing yak products from different parts of Sikkim and Ladakh. Traditional yak herder huts were also set up to demonstrate the living conditions and indigenous practices of communities inhabiting high altitude regions.

The Himalayan yak, which thrives at elevations of 3,000 to 5,000 metres and above, is a key source of milk, butter, cheese, wool and transport for highland communities, including the traditional herders known as dokpas.

However, changing climatic conditions, shifting pastures and declining interest in herding have placed pressure on traditional yak rearing, making conservation and livelihood support increasingly important.

The festival also showcased Siri cow butter, a product developed by the Sikkim Livestock Development Board, according to its Chief Executive Officer, Dr Pratik Sharma.