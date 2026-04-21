Sikkim homemaker Sushmita Rai tops 113 km Devbhoomi Challenge in Uttarakhand

A 43-year-old homemaker from Sikkim, Sushmita Rai, secured first place in the women’s category of the 113-km Surya Devbhoomi Challenge 2.0, a high-altitude endurance race organised in Uttarakhand from April 16 to 20, 2026.

Organised by the Indian Army with support from Uttarakhand Tourism, the multi-stage event covered 113 km over three days, traversing challenging Himalayan terrain across Chamoli district and Rudraprayag district. The route included steep ascents, rocky trails, and high-altitude stretches, testing participants’ endurance and adaptability.

Rai, a mother of two and wife of Basant Rai, competed against trained runners from across the country while managing her household responsibilities. She recorded a cumulative time of 20 hours, 31 minutes, and 59 seconds, maintaining consistent performance across all stages to emerge as the top female finisher.

The race commenced on April 17 from Helang to Kalgot in the Urgam Valley near Kalpeshwar Temple. On the second day, participants ran from Kalgot to Mandal, passing through Rudranath Temple and Panar Bugyal. The final stage on April 19 covered the stretch from Mandal to Ukhimath via Tungnath and Chandrashila, known for their high altitude and demanding terrain.

The Surya Devbhoomi Challenge is aligned with the Centre’s Vibrant Villages Programme, aimed at promoting tourism in remote Himalayan regions and showcasing local culture and traditional routes. The event also seeks to encourage high-altitude sports while supporting local communities.

Winners were felicitated during the closing ceremony on April 20, where Rai was awarded for her performance by officials of the Indian Army. Her achievement has been noted as a significant milestone for her home state and highlights growing participation in endurance sports from the Northeast.