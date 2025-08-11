Sikkim honours 210 women on 'Aama Samman Diwas', launches Nari Adalat for gender justice

The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) government on Sunday honoured 210 women who have dedicated years of service to their communities during the inaugural Aama Samman Diwas celebrations at Rangpo Playground. The Department of Women, Child, Senior Citizens, and Divyangjan Welfare also inaugurated the Nari Adalat during the occasion.

Coinciding with the SKM’s 8th Jan Unmukti Diwas, the event recognised women from diverse sectors whose work keeps essential services running across the state, often without public recognition.

The honours list included 15 hospital Safai Mitras from STNM and all district hospitals, 30 ASHA workers, 30 Anganwadi workers, and 30 self-help group members. Also recognised were 15 Safai Mitras from municipal bodies such as GMC, SNP, MNP, NJNP, NMC, and GNP, along with 30 panchayat representatives, 30 PWD workers, and 30 mid-day meal cooks. Each category featured five representatives from all six districts of Sikkim.



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Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (P.S. Golay), who addressed the gathering, said the awards reflected the state’s deep respect for women who serve quietly yet tirelessly. “These mothers are the backbone of our communities. From hospitals to schools, from village roads to public offices, they serve with dedication, often without public recognition. Today, Sikkim salutes them,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Government of Sikkim’s Department of Women, Child, Senior Citizens, and Divyangjan Welfare on Sunday inaugurated the Nari Adalat during the 1st Aama Samman Diwas celebrations at Rangpo Playground.

The inauguration took place in the presence of Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (P.S. Golay), who described the initiative as a milestone in the state’s journey towards gender equality and social empowerment. The Nari Adalat is designed to serve as a dedicated platform for women to seek justice and resolve disputes in a fair and accessible manner.