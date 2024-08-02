Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, on August 2 marked Sarathi Samman Diwas with a special event at Mannan Kendra, hailing the state's commitment to honoring its drivers.

The celebration, initially scheduled for July 27, was postponed to August 2 due to Tamang’s participation in a crucial NITI Aayog meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In his address, Tamang spoke on the significance of Sarathi Samman Diwas, stating, “This day is not merely a casual event. It is a tribute to our drivers who play a crucial role in our society.” He highlighted the changes since the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) party came into power, including the restoration of counters to the drivers’ association, which had been previously transferred to a cooperative society by the former government.

The chief minister stressed that while drivers might be underestimated, they are integral to the state’s progress. “We understand that drivers are the backbone of our society, contributing to the growth of our district, state, and country,” he said. He praised the initiative, noting its unique status as a day dedicated to drivers that is unmatched elsewhere in the country. The celebration has even garnered praise from Himachal Pradesh.

Tamang expressed gratitude to Sikkim’s drivers, acknowledging their role in bringing tourism to the state and their efforts during the SKM’s campaign. “Today is a day to honor drivers, not me,” he said.