Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang awarded the State Meritorious Service Award to several dedicated government employees during the 78th Independence Day celebrations at Paljor Stadium. Honourees included:

Dinker Gurung, Chief Town Planner, Urban Development Department

Gayden Gary Chopel, Chief Town Planner, Urban Development Department

Khus Bahadur Subba, Chief Pay and Accounts Officer, Treasury, Pay and Accounts Office, Soreng District

Tshering Dorjee Bhutia, Joint Director, Directorate of Handlooms and Handicrafts, Commerce and Industries Department

Kiran Kumar Thatal, SDM, Chungthang, Land Revenue and Disaster Management Department

Damodar Ojha, Deputy Secretary, Department of Personnel

Buddhi Man Karki, Senior Accounts Officer, Finance Department

D R Acharya, Deputy Director, DAC, Pakyong District

Sushma Pradhan, Deputy Director, Tourism and Civil Aviation Department

Sonam Palzor Lepcha, Deputy Director, Sports and Youth Affairs Department

Gunjaman Rai, Sub-Inspector, Traffic, Police Headquarters

Chandra Kumar Chettri, Sub-Inspector, State Reserve Lines, Police Headquarters

Dharam Das Chettri, Sub-Inspector, CB-CID, Police Headquarters

B B Subba, Office Superintendent, SDM Office, Dentam

Kadem Bhutia, Office Superintendent, Election Department

Tamchey Lepcha, Senior Pressman, Printing and Stationery Department

Chetnath Bhattarai, Photographer, Information and Public Relations Department

Laxuman Sharma, LDC, Women and Child Development Department

Sunil Rajak, Dhobi, STNM Hospital, Sochakgang, Health and Family Welfare Department

Chetan Gajmer received the Teesta Rangit Aviral Award for Journalist

Tamang also presented Certificates of Appreciation and cash rewards of Rs 50,000 each to Sonam Palden Barfungpa, Principal ATTC, Bardang, Sujata Rai, Head Mistress, Dhargaon Primary School, and Ramesh Kumar Gurung, Labour, Roads and Bridges Department, for their contributions during the October 4, 2023 flash flood.

The Chief Minister also honoured M Bharani Kumar (IAS), Secretary, Health and Welfare Department, with a Rs 50,000 cash award for his exemplary role as District Collector in Gyalshing during the 2024 General Elections. Major Pema Dorjee Bhutia received Rs 1 lakh for his gallantry during "Operation Snow Leopard" for his leadership in a crucial mission on the Himalayan front.