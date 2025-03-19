The second day of the 8th North East Youth Festival 2025 witnessed an electrifying Battle of Bands at Paljor Stadium, bringing together young musical talents from across the northeastern states. The competition, a major highlight of the festival, saw five bands vying for the top spot in a thrilling musical showdown.

The participating bands included Ashoumg Singhi & Band from Arunachal Pradesh, Fun Genes Band from Meghalaya, Renegades from Mizoram, The Crossroad from Sikkim, and Rockfort from Tripura. Each band delivered a power-packed performance, showcasing a mix of rock, fusion, and indigenous musical influences. The results of the contest will be declared tomorrow at a special event at Nar Bahadur Bhandari Degree College, Tadong.

The event was graced by MLA and Advisor of the Roads and Bridges Department, Mr. Erung T Lepcha, who attended as the Chief Guest. In his address, Mr. Lepcha expressed his appreciation for the festival, emphasizing its role in fostering unity and cultural exchange among the youth of the region. “Events like these provide a platform for young talent and create an opportunity to learn more about the diverse cultures within the North East,” he remarked. He extended his best wishes to the participants and encouraged them to pursue their musical dreams.

Several dignitaries were present at the event, including Secretary of the Sports and Youth Affairs Department, Ms. Yangchen D Tamang, Additional Director, Dr. RB Bishwakarma, Deputy Secretary, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Ms. Madhavi Mohan, along with other officials, special guests, and participants from various northeastern states.