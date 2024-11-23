The Governor’s Gold Cup Football Tournament in Sikkim is set to culminate in a grand finale at Paljor Stadium on November 24. Adding to the excitement, an exhibition match has been announced between Chief Minister XI, Sikkim, and GTA XI, Darjeeling.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang revealed that his team is fully prepared for the match, with all necessary football gear procured to ensure a competitive performance. He invited football fans to attend the event, emphasizing that their presence would boost the players' spirits and contribute to an electrifying atmosphere.

The much-anticipated final will also feature Gangtok Himalayan SC, with local supporters optimistic about their chances. The exhibition match is expected to enhance the tournament’s festive vibe as Sikkim gears up for an exciting day of football action.