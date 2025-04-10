The Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services (AH&VS) has successfully conducted the state’s first-ever clinical training on pig semen collection, processing, and artificial insemination (AI). The two-day training session, held on April 7 and 8 at the newly established pig semen collection and processing laboratory at Assam Lingzay Pig Farm, Pakyong, marks a pivotal moment in modernizing pig breeding practices in the region.

Organized under the National Livestock Mission (NLM), a Centrally Sponsored Scheme, the programme was spearheaded by the Piggery Development Section of the AH&VS. The training aimed to upgrade the technical skills of veterinary professionals, promote efficient pig breeding through AI, and ultimately enhance productivity in the piggery sector.

The event was attended by top officials, including Dr. Sharman Rai, Principal Director-cum-Secretary, and Dr. Karma T. Bhutia, Director of Animal Husbandry. Addressing the gathering, Dr. Rai emphasized the sector’s potential to uplift the rural economy and encouraged field staff to extend the benefits of this knowledge to farmers across the state. Dr. Bhutia reiterated the department's commitment to following a structured roadmap for improving pig farms and urged for discipline in implementing modern techniques.

A total of 28 participants — including 7 veterinary doctors and 21 paravets from six districts — attended the training. The programme was coordinated by Dr. Nutan Subba, Additional Director and Nodal Officer of the NLM. Resource persons included Dr. Phurba Lepcha, Dr. Tshering Dolma, and Dr. Kunzang Gurung, with contributions from practicing veterinarians such as Dr. Kawshal Thapa, Dr. Julina Subba, and Dr. Diki O. Lepcha.

Participants had previously undergone a foundational training on “Reproductive Management and Artificial Insemination in Pigs” at the ICAR-National Research Centre on Pigs, Guwahati, from March 10 to 12, 2025.

The newly set-up laboratory at Assam Lingzay Pig Farm is the first of its kind in Sikkim and plays a critical role in supporting advanced breeding practices. By providing high-quality semen from elite boars, the facility is expected to address inbreeding challenges and improve herd health. It also aims to reduce the financial burden on pig farmers, who often face difficulties replacing parent stock due to high costs and logistical issues related to natural mating in hilly terrains.