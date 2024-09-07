A panel discussion was held at the Manan Kendra’s mini theatre hall today, organized jointly by the Press Club of Sikkim and Chimeki NGO, focusing on the theme "Disagreeing Respectfully." The event sought to explore the crucial role of managing disagreements constructively and respectfully, addressing its impact from global, local and personal perspectives.

The discussion, directed by poet and journalist Nar Bahadur Ghimirey, featured notable speakers including Dr. Sumnima Rai, an Assistant Professor in clinical psychology, who spoke on the effects of negative social experiences on mental health and community well-being. Dr. Bidhan Golay, Assistant Professor in Political Science, analyzed the importance of respectful disagreement in various contexts, while Dr. Doma T. Bhutia, former Advocate General, discussed strategies for cultivating respectful disagreements within communities. Pema Wangchuk Dorjee, Consulting Editor of Summit Times, examined the role of media in influencing respectful dialogue.

Chimeki NGO, based in Salbari, Siliguri, is committed to promoting social health in Sikkim and North Bengal through awareness initiatives, while the Press Club of Sikkim, with a 22-year legacy, supports journalists across the state. The panel highlighted the need for respectful and constructive engagement in today’s complex social landscape.