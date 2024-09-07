A panel discussion on the theme 'Disagreeing Respectfully' took center stage today at the mini theatre hall of Manan Kendra. Organized collaboratively by the Press Club of Sikkim and Chimeki NGO, the event delved into the importance of managing disagreements constructively in a rapidly evolving social and political landscape. The panelists emphasized the crucial role that respectful discourse plays in promoting harmony, both locally and globally.

The session was steered by renowned poet and journalist Nar Bahadur Ghimirey, who underscored the need for fostering environments where differing opinions can be expressed without hostility. The panel brought together eminent speakers from various fields. Dr. Sumnima Rai, an Assistant Professor of Clinical Psychology, addressed the psychological toll of negative social experiences and their broader impact on community well-being. She highlighted how unresolved disagreements can lead to mental health issues, affecting individuals and society alike.

Dr. Bidhan Golay, Assistant Professor of Political Science, provided insights into the dynamics of respectful disagreement in both political and social spheres, urging for dialogue over confrontation in divisive times. Meanwhile, Dr. Doma T. Bhutia, former Advocate General, stressed the importance of cultivating a culture of respectful disagreements, particularly in community settings, where opposing viewpoints often clash.

Another critical perspective was provided by Pema Wangchuk Dorjee, Consulting Editor of Summit Times, who reflected on the media’s responsibility in shaping public discourse. He emphasized the power of the press in encouraging respectful exchanges while warning against sensationalism, which can deepen social divides.

The organizing partners, Chimeki NGO and the Press Club of Sikkim, were praised for their continued efforts to raise awareness on social health and responsible journalism. Chimeki, based in Salbari, Siliguri, is dedicated to enhancing the social well-being of communities across Sikkim and North Bengal, while the Press Club of Sikkim, with over two decades of service, plays a vital role in supporting journalists across the state.

The event concluded with a resounding call for constructive engagement, especially in an era of heightened polarization. The panelists agreed that fostering respectful dialogue is essential to addressing the complexities of modern-day social interactions and resolving conflicts effectively.