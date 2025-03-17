The 3rd State Ranking Junior U-19 & 1st Majhitar Open Badminton Championship 2025 concluded yesterday at the Advanced Technical Training Centre in Bardang, Sikkim.

The tournament, organised by the Badminton Club of Majhitar with support from the Badminton Association of Sikkim, attracted 300 participants including national-level athletes from Sikkim and neighbouring regions.

Former MLA Namchi Singithang Krishna Rai attended as chief guest, presenting badminton rackets to champions to encourage youth participation in the sport. Deputy Speaker of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly Raj Kumari Thapa joined as special guest, while MLA West Pendam LB Das served as Chief Patron.

The championship featured an exhibition match where MLAs NB Pradhan and LB Das defeated the Majhitar Badminton Club team in men's doubles play.

Competition categories included veterans' divisions (35+, 40+, 45+, 50+, 55+), open categories (men's and women's singles, men's doubles, mixed doubles), and junior U-19 events (boys' and girls' singles and doubles, mixed doubles). All winners and runners-up received trophies, certificates, and cash prizes.

The tournament has become a significant event in Sikkim's sports calendar, helping to develop badminton talent and inspire young athletes to pursue higher-level competition.