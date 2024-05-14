A delegation of Sikkim Hotel and Restaurant Association (SHRA) executives held a meeting with Chief Secretary, Government of Sikkim, VB Pathak on May 13.

The delegation comprised of Shradha Sharma, Allen Targain, Yash Marda, Ravi Pradhan, Chewang Lama and Kaushik Pandit.

In the meeting, the SHRA presented a proposed marketing plan and budget to the Chief Secretary.

Furthermore, several concerning issues and challenges faced by Sikkim Tourism was discussed and a positive response was received from the CS.

Issues discussed ranged from falling occupancies, exorbitant vehicle fares, need for marketing Sikkim tourism at various platforms, attendance at TTFs, excise renewal penalties, upcoming railway project, NH10 connectivity issues, among others.

The delegation informed that the Chief Secretary called for another joint meeting in the last week of May with the Tourism Officials and other concerned for detailed discussions on their submissions.

They said, “We are thankful to him and look forward to a positive outcome to our issues and representations.”