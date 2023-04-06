A Hamro Sikkim Party (HSP) delegation led by President Bhaichung Bhutia and General Secretary Biraj Adhikari called on the newly appointed Governor of Sikkim on April 5 2023.

On behalf of every Sikkimese, HSP welcomed Governor to the state of Sikkim.

During the meeting HSP president Bhaichung Bhutia handed over a memorandum for Intervention in the Finance Act 2023 to Protect the Identity of Sikkimese People.

Also Read: Hamro Sikkim Party leader raises concerns about dilution of Article 371F, demands resignation of BJP and SKM MLAs

In the memorandum HSP mentioned that "When the farmers of this country protested against the three farm laws, the central government brought "The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021" through which they had undone the previously made farm laws, similarly a new repeal bill can be brought in the Parliament to repeal the new definitions added in the definition of ‘Sikkimese” under the Section 10 (26AAA) of Income Tax Act 1961."

During the meeting, the HSP delegation also discussed the growing violence in Sikkim to which the governor has assured that he will take necessary action to ensure peace in the state.

Earlier, in a press statement, Hamro Sikkim Party (HSP) leader raised serious concerns about the dilution of Article 371F, which protects the special identity of Sikkim.

According to the HSP, the amendment has added two new categories to the definition of Sikkimese, completely taking away the special identity of Sikkimese. HSP leader has accused both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM), both parties of the double-engine government, of being equally responsible for the dilution of Article 371F.

The HSP leader further alleged that the BJP and SKM have betrayed the trust of the people of Sikkim and have undermined their cultural and social identity. The dilution of Article 371F, according to the HSP, disrespects the historical significance of Sikkim's merger with India in 1975.