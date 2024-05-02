Huge traffic jam was witnessed following collapse of Toong Bridge leading delays in travel to North Sikkim.

Construction work is underway after a temporary bridge collapse due to flooding in the Teesta River, vehicular movement in North Sikkim has been disrupted, leading to new restrictions under Section 34(b) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

The damaged bridge at Toong caused a halt in traffic between Mangan and Chungthang via Toong-Naga. The only alternate route, through Sangkalang-Saffo-Shipgyer, is narrow and not suitable for two-way traffic, resulting in heavy traffic congestion, raising concerns of potential disasters.

To ensure the safety of vehicular traffic and prevent mishaps along this narrow route, Hem Kumar Chettri, SCS, District Collector-cum-Magistrate of Mangan District, issued orders for the safety of the commuters and locals using the route for navigation

Also read: North Sikkim administration imposes new vehicle restrictions in flood-affected Mangan district