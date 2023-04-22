The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed the Superintendent of Police, Gangtok to furnish an action taken report within 8 weeks in the matter related to April 8 Singtam violence incident.

Some unidentified miscreants had attacked Joint Action Committee (JAC) general secretary Keshav Sapkota during a rally in Singtam on April 8.

Keshav Sapkota was immediately rushed to District Hospital Singtam and later referred to CRH Manipal for further medical treatment. Following the incident, JAC registered a case under No. 16/2023, dated: 08.04.2023, u/s 325/34 IPC against unknown persons.

As per reports, a total of 14 people were arrested with regards to the incident including councillor Suresh Tamang.

Furthermore, Suresh Tamang filed an FIR against Keshav Sapkota and KN Towari, claiming that his friend Ajay

Tamang was hit on the head with an iron hammer by Keshav Sapkota, Kedarnath Tiwari, Navin Karki, and others with an intention to kill him.

Ajay Tamang was taken to District Hospital Singtam for medical attention and later referred to CRH Manipal for further treatment.

On April 8, a violent incident occurred in Singtam, Sikkim, during a rally organized by the Joint Action Committee (JAC). The rally was intended to be peaceful, but unidentified miscreants attacked JAC general secretary Keshav Sapkota.

Also read : Sikkim: 14 arrested in connection to Singtam violence case