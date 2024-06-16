The India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA) have issued an advisory predicting heavy rainfall in isolated areas of Gangtok, Gyalshing, Pakyong, and Soreng over the next 24 hours, starting from 13:00 IST on June 15, 2024.

Residents in these regions are advised to take necessary precautions and stay updated with weather bulletins for further information.

Meanwhile, more than 1,200 tourists stranded in Sikkim's Mangan district due to disruption in road and communication network may be evacuated on Sunday, June 16 if the weather permits, a state government statement said.



"The evacuation of tourists from Lachung would begin tomorrow through airlift and roadways, depending on weather conditions," it said on Saturday.



Sikkim Tourism and Civil Aviation minister Tshering Thendup Bhutia will coordinate the evacuation of the tourists.



According to Tourism and Civil Aviation Secretary CS Rao, around 1,215 tourists, including 15 foreigners, have been stranded in Lachung town for the past one week as incessant rains wreaked havoc on the road and communication network in Mangan district snapping the movement of vehicles to and from Mangan district.

Also read: Evacuation of stranded tourists from Sikkim's Mangan to begin on Sunday