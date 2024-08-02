Sikkim is expected to receive heavy rainfall over the next few days, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Following the forecast, the Sikkim District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) advised all residents and visitors to remain on high alert and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety.

The IMD issued a warning for seven days, starting from August 2.

The districts - Mangan, Geyzing, Soreng, Namchi, Pakyong and Gangtok are expected to receive light to moderate showers of rainfall, accompanied with thunderstorms.

The districts are advised to remain alert and keep vigil on August 2. Meanwhile, of the six districts, Namchi and Gangtok are advised continue remain vigilant on August 3.

As per the forecast issued by the IMD, warning will be lifted from August 7 onwards.