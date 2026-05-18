Sikkim implements odd-even vehicle rule to curb fuel consumption

The Sikkim government on Monday, May 18, began implementing the odd-even vehicle restriction system across the State as part of measures aimed at reducing fuel consumption amid concerns over rising global energy uncertainty.

According to officials, the decision follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to citizens to use fuel judiciously in view of the ongoing crisis in West Asia.

A notification issued by the State Transport Department said the new arrangement came into effect from May 18.

To minimise inconvenience to commuters, the government has strengthened public transport services across the State. Under the new arrangement, City Runner bus services in Gangtok will operate every 30 minutes between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. on the Ranipool–Secretariat–Ranipool route.

Officials said all public transport services, including weekends, will remain operational to ensure uninterrupted mobility.

The Sikkim Nationalised Transport (SNT) buses operating across the State’s six districts will continue services on their assigned routes without disruption.

The Transport Department also clarified that taxis will continue to operate for both local and inter-district travel as per the routes specified in their permits.

According to official data, Sikkim currently has 15,548 registered taxis and 6,474 maxi cabs.

Officials said the measures have been introduced to reduce fuel consumption while ensuring that public transportation services remain accessible and efficient during the implementation of the odd-even regulation.