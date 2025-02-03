Citizen Action Party (CAP) leader Ganesh Rai, in a press conference on February 3, alleged a major conspiracy against Sikkim, holding the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) government responsible for recent developments that could endanger the state’s future.

Rai claimed that after SKM came to power, the issue of Sikkim-Darjeeling merger has resurfaced. He accused SKM of insincerity and said that the party opposed the merger while in opposition but has remained silent on the matter now. "The SKM government must come forward and clarify that the Sikkim-Darjeeling merger will never happen," he asserted.

The CAP leader also raised concerns over the tribal status issue of 12 left-out communities. He pointed out that while a meeting was held in Siliguri to discuss the matter, a second meeting has now been scheduled in Delhi under secrecy. "Why is this meeting being kept secret? The people of Sikkim deserve to know," he said. Rai further emphasized that certain issues are state-specific and that unless the Sikkim government takes the lead, the central government will not act on them.

Regarding the upcoming Sikkim Assembly session on February 5, Rai demanded that all these issues, including the Supreme Court’s recent verdict on domicile status, must be discussed. He warned that the judgment, which originally pertained to postgraduate medical students, could have broader implications for Sikkim. "Though a ruling clarified that Sikkim remains unaffected due to Article 371(F), such verdicts put Sikkim’s future in danger. If this affects the state in the long run, the SKM government will be held responsible," he warned.

Rai also criticized the government’s decision to restart the 1200 MW Teesta III Dam project. "Glaciologists have warned that South Lhonak Lake is still vulnerable. The government, without public consultation, has resumed the project, despite the devastating Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) that occurred earlier," he said. He condemned the SKM administration for failing to fully compensate affected families from the previous disaster and insisted that this issue be debated in the Assembly.

Another point of contention was a controversial remark by Animal Husbandry Minister Puran Kumar Gurung, who allegedly insulted a farmer by saying that those who voted for CAP would not receive any benefits from the SKM government. Rai strongly condemned the statement, calling it "unacceptable and disrespectful to the people of Sikkim."

Reaffirming CAP’s commitment to safeguarding Sikkim, Rai assured citizens that his party would continue to monitor the government’s actions. "Sikkim is the 22nd state of India, and we are proud of it. But under SKM’s rule, the state is in danger. The government’s duty is to protect Sikkim, but since they are failing, we are on a mission to do so," he said.