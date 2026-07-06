Sikkim inaugurates Tibetan Community Centre on Dalai Lama's 91st birthday

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Monday, July 6, inaugurated a newly constructed Tibetan Community Centre at Chandmari in Gangtok during celebrations marking the 91st birthday of 14th Dalai Lama, describing the occasion as a symbol of friendship, mutual respect and solidarity between the people of Sikkim and the Tibetan community.

The event was organised jointly by the Tibetan Settlement Office, Sikkim, and other Tibetan organisations. It was attended by the Home Minister of the Central Tibetan Administration, Palden Thendup, along with ministers, legislators, government officials and members of the Tibetan community.

Addressing the gathering, Tamang extended birthday greetings to the Dalai Lama and prayed for his good health, long life and continued guidance. He said the Tibetan spiritual leader's teachings of peace, compassion, non-violence and service to humanity have inspired millions around the world and continue to guide the people of Sikkim.

The Chief Minister said the inauguration of the community centre fulfilled a commitment made by the state government to the Tibetan community during the Dalai Lama's birthday celebrations in 2023. He noted that community members had requested a permanent venue after annual celebrations were frequently disrupted by monsoon rains.

Built at a cost of ₹8.82 crore, the project commenced on January 10, 2024, and was completed nearly nine months ahead of its original schedule. The facility comprises a 400-seat multipurpose auditorium, a dining hall, office space for eight Tibetan organisations and commercial units, including shops and banking facilities, aimed at ensuring the centre's long-term financial sustainability.

Tamang praised the Department of Culture and Heritage for completing the project ahead of schedule and below the estimated cost. He also commended contractor Karma Gyampo Bhutia for the timely execution of the work.

During his address, the Chief Minister urged people to practise the Dalai Lama's teachings of compassion, peace and service in their daily lives, saying religion should be reflected through actions rather than rituals alone.

Reaffirming his government's commitment to preserving the state's diverse cultural heritage, Tamang said Sikkim would continue constructing community infrastructure for different ethnic groups to help safeguard their traditions, identity and culture.