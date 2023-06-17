Heavy rainfall for the past three days have disrupted road connectivity in Sikkim's Chungthang under Mangan district.

As per sources, 2,464 tourists including 60 students of Namchi College are stranded at Lachen and Lachung.

Under the guidance of Chief Minister, Sikkim Prem Singh Tamang, the District Administration, headed by DC Mangan, Hem Kumar Chettri alongside SP Mangan, Shri Tshering Gyatso Bhutia, initiated intervention and ordered for immediate evacuation of the stranded tourists at around 11 am today.

The District Administration is being continuously directed by the state government and all preparations were made accordingly in the evening of 16th June, 2023. Personnel from QRT (DDMA), Sikkim Police, GREF, BRO, ITBP, Army, Travel Agency association Sikkim has been deployed for evacuation.

A tentative number of 19 buses has been pressed into relief action along with 70 small vehicles as of yet.

Till the time of publishing of this news three buses and 2 light vehicles carrying 123 passengers/ tourists have so far been evacuated and moved towards Gangtok further more buses and vehicles are being arranged and are en route.

Two log bridges have been constructed over the landslide area by the public and panchayats have been alerted for the same.

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