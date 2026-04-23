Sikkim: Independent candidate Bindya Cintury backs BJP nominee Srijana Thapa ahead of DPH ward polls

Independent candidate Bindya Cintury has extended her support to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Srijana Thapa ahead of the DPH ward local body elections in Sikkim.

Announcing her decision at a press conference, Cintury appealed to her supporters and voters to back the BJP nominee in the upcoming polls. The event was attended by local party leaders, workers, and supporters.

She thanked the people who stood by her during her campaign as an independent candidate and said the decision was taken keeping in mind the larger interest of public welfare and development.

Cintury stated that after assessing the present political situation, she believes supporting the ruling party would help bring development to the ward more effectively.

Clarifying her political position, she said she was not keen on remaining in opposition politics and wanted to take a practical approach for the benefit of the people.

She also urged her supporters to ensure the victory of the BJP candidate and vote keeping future development in mind.

Speakers at the press conference emphasised the importance of stability and development, stating that the decision was taken after careful consideration of the prevailing political scenario in the state.