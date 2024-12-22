The Indian Air Force and Indian Army Helicopters, in a joint operation, evacuated 10 passengers of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) from Zuluk, near Gangtok.

The individuals were evacuated to Military Hospitals (MH), Gangtok and Bengdubi on December 20, the IAF said in a statement.

The IAF launched two Cheetah helicopters from Bagdogra airbase in less than an hour, after receiving the information at 1115H that a bus carrying personnel of SSB had met with an accident.

One Mi-17V5 helicopter was also launched from the same base.

The casevac operation was conducted in marginal weather from the Zuluk helipad, which is at an elevation of approximately 9000 feet, read the statement further.

On December 20, a truck carrying personnel of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) had met with an accident near Toribari, in Zuluk, leaving leaving three critically injured.

The truck was carrying 12 personnel.