The Trishakti Corps of the Indian Army and the Himalayan Mountaineering Institute (HMI) in a joint expedition flagged off a joint mountaineering expedition to Mt. Chomo Yummo.

In the Flagging Off Ceremony held on August 29, 2023, the formal initiation of the joint mountaineering expedition to conquer the towering peak of Mt. Chomo Yummo commenced.

Mt. Chomo Yummo, standing at 6829 meters, holds deep reverence in North Sikkim, often considered a 'Female Deity'. Its alluring height beckons seasoned mountaineers from across the globe, drawn by the challenge and mystique it offers.

Scheduled for completion in September, the expedition underscores the Indian Army's commitment to equipping its personnel with the acumen and finesse to navigate diverse challenges. Teaming up with the Himalayan Mountaineering Institute, Darjeeling, this venture fosters collaboration in facing multifaceted obstacles head-on.

Navigating through rugged landscapes and extreme altitudes, this arduous journey tests physical endurance, strategic acumen, and camaraderie among the soldiers.