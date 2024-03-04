As part of Operation Sadbhavana, Trishakti Corps, Indian Army organized an exhilarating friendly football match between the border villages of Gnathang and Kupup of East Sikkim along Indo- China Border situated at an altitude of 12600 Feet above MSL.

The event aimed at strengthening the bond between the military and the local populace while promoting a sense of nationalism, unity and camaraderie. The football match, held amidst the picturesque landscape of East Sikkim, showcased the army's commitment to fostering a nationalistic fervour, goodwill and cooperation in the border areas.

The match drew enthusiastic participation from the local youth, creating an atmosphere of excitement, oneness and mutual respect. Spectators from the villages cheered their teams, highlighting the shared spirit of sportsmanship that prevailed throughout the match.

Local residents expressed their appreciation for the efforts of the Indian Army in organizing such events that go beyond security measures. These initiatives contribute significantly to building trust and fostering nationalistic sentiments & positive relationships between the military and civilians in the remote areas along the Indo-China Border.

Operation Sadbhavana, with its focus on community development, has been pivotal in creating a positive impact on the lives of residents in the border villages.



The match concluded with prize distribution ceremony, recognizing players for their skills, spirit, fitness and dedication to the game. The Indian Army reaffirmed its commitment to continuing such community-driven activities in the future, promoting harmony and solidarity in the border villages of Sikkim.