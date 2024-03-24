The Indian Army has emerged as a pivotal force in promoting tourism and ensuring the safety of visitors in the border areas of Sikkim. Amidst their vigilant border patrols, the army has embarked on various initiatives to foster tourism, particularly in regions like Natu La, Harbhajan Baba Mandir, and Yumthang Valley, among others, which are renowned for their natural splendor.

Recently, on February 21, 2024, the Army's response came to the rescue of more than 500 stranded tourists at Natu La, where sudden snowfall and plummeting temperatures had blocked roads, plunging the area into sub-zero conditions.

With over a million visitors flocking to Sikkim annually, tourism serves as a vital source of income for the local populace. Recognizing this, the Trishakti Corps has not only facilitated tourist visits but also promoted the region's cultural heritage through its museums and cultural centers. The establishment of a Heritage Centre at Sukna stands as a testament to the Corps' dedication to preserving and showcasing the rich history and biodiversity of Sikkim.

Furthermore, under Operation Sadbhavana, the Corps has initiated numerous welfare schemes totaling more than Rs 5.5 Crores, aimed at uplifting the border communities and fostering development in the region. These efforts have been met with resounding success, with 68 welfare projects already implemented and many more in the pipeline for the upcoming year.

Beyond their role as guardians of the nation's borders, the soldiers of the Indian Army have proven time and again their unwavering commitment to humanitarian causes. During natural calamities such as the Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) in October 2023, the Army played a pivotal role in rescuing stranded individuals, restoring communication networks, and providing vital assistance to affected communities.