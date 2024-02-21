Due to sudden heavy snowfall, approximately 175 vehicles with more than 500 tourists got stranded at Natu La, East Sikkim on February 21.

Troops of Trishakti Corps braving sub-zero temperatures rushed to rescue and provide succour to the stranded tourists.

Prompt Medicare, hot refreshments/meals and safe transportation were rendered in a timely to assist the tourists in reaching safety.

TriShakti Corps, Indian Army while guarding the borders in Sikkim, has been always prepared to assist the civil administration and people.



Also Read: Army Jawans rescue stranded vehicles in snow-hit Anantnag

Earlier on February 20, in Anantnag, Jammu & Kashmir, CRPF jawans lent a helping hand to vehicles stranded due to heavy snowfall.

The region was hit by showers and snowfall, resulting in many roads, including the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, being blocked due to precipitation-triggered landslides.

The highway was obstructed at several locations in the Ramban district.

Due to the inclement weather leading to landslides and rockfalls along NH-44, the road was closed at Dalwas, Mehad-Cafeteria, Ramban, Chamlwas, and Gangroo.