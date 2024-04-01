In a dramatic rescue operation, troops of the TrishaktiCorps exhibited remarkable bravery and swift action, saving the lives of five tourists whose vehicle toppled near Kupup due to sudden snowfall in a high-altitude area in East Sikkim.

Reacting promptly to the distress call despite the challenging weather conditions, the brave soldiers risked their own safety to rush to the accident site and evacuate the injured to the nearby Army Post.

The tourists, some of whom sustained grievous injuries in the accident, received necessary medical aid and relief upon reaching the Army Post.

Expressing their heartfelt gratitude, the tourists extended their thanks to the #IndianArmy for their timely intervention and for standing by them in their hour of need, ultimately saving their lives.

This heroic rescue operation serves as yet another testament to the unwavering commitment and dedication of the Indian Army to safeguarding lives, even in the most challenging and adverse conditions.