The Indian Orchid Festival 2025 entered its second day at ICAR-National Research Centre for Orchids (ICAR-NRCO), Pakyong, featuring discussions on orchid cultivation, legal protection for plant varieties, and industry collaboration.

The four-day event, themed "Orchids for Beauty and Prosperity," is aimed at promoting orchid research and commercial opportunities in India.

Dr. Trilochan Mahapatra, Chairperson of the Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers' Rights Authority (PPV & FRA), Government of India, lauded ICAR-NRCO for its contributions to orchid conservation and floriculture.

He also emphasised the medicinal properties of orchids and the significance of the PPV & FRA Act in protecting farmers' rights.

Dr. D.K. Agarwal, Registrar General of PPV & FRA, urged farmers to register their plant varieties under the Act to secure legal recognition and benefits. Meanwhile, Dr. K.V. Prasad, Director of ICAR-DFR, Pune, highlighted the commercial potential of orchids in the floriculture industry.

Prof. Sushil K. Kothari, Dean of Neotia University, discussed the business viability of orchids, citing their long shelf life and economic potential. He also announced an MoU between Neotia University and ICAR-NRCO, which will provide students with practical exposure and research opportunities.

The event saw the signing of multiple Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with public and private organizations. Additionally, ICAR-NRCO-developed orchid hybrids, research publications, and value-added products were ceremonially released. Selected farmers from various wards also received orchid plants for plantation.

Dignitaries, including Dr. S.P. Das, Director of ICAR-NRCO, Sikkim, toured the exhibition, interacted with scientists, students, and farmers, and explored various showcased products. The festival continues to serve as a platform for knowledge exchange and collaboration, furthering the growth of India's orchid industry.