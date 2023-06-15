Former Zilla Member Sakyoung Pentong, along with the Gram Panchayat Unit Pemchung Thingtembu Rongkup and Neema Lepcha from Bey ward association(Samaj), Zilla & Panchayats, and a dedicated team of youths from Pentong and a technical team, have successfully established a ropeway system to provide transportation services to 11 villages that were cut off after a devastating landslide occurred in 2016.

The remote village of Sakyong Pentok has been devoid of road connectivity for several years, despite the presence of a 70-feet-long sliding iron bridge, which was unfortunately washed away by the swollen river during the rainy season. However, the newly implemented ropeway not only facilitates the transfer of vehicles but also serves as a means to transport goods and heavy cargo. Currently, two vehicles, including a utility pick-up, have been made available, with plans to transfer another vehicle, further enhancing the transportation of essentials and goods.

The urgent need for improved connectivity was also highlighted during the budget session, where discussions were held regarding the delayed construction of a two-lane bridge over the Kanaka River. The bridge aims to connect the two cut-off Gram Panchayat Units (GPUs) of Upper Dzongu, but faced setbacks due to various challenges, including the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. Initially slated for completion this year, the project faced delays.

Concerns regarding the timely completion of the bridge between Kayem and Tingvong in Upper Dzongu, undertaken by a Gurugram-based company, were raised by the Dzongu MLA. The bridge remains a critical lifeline for the affected areas, particularly during the rainy season, demanding immediate attention and resolution.

Since the massive landslide in August 2016, which caused significant damage to the Mantam bridge and roadways, the communities of Tingvong and Sakyong-Pentong GPUs have grappled with isolation from the rest of Sikkim. The recent successful implementation of the ropeway system highlights the indomitable spirit and determination of the local community to overcome challenges and ensure essential connectivity.

Efforts are ongoing to address the Mantam bridge issue comprehensively and expedite the completion of the Kayem-Tingvong bridge project.