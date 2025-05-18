In a historic stride for cricket infrastructure in the state, the Sikkim Cricket Ground at Mining has been outfitted with cutting-edge high-mast LED floodlights, enabling the venue to host day-night matches and high-definition live telecasts — a first in Sikkim’s cricketing history.

The landmark installation was officially inaugurated by the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Sikkim, Shri Prem Singh Tamang, during a ceremonial event held in the evening. Justice Biswanath Somadder, Chief Justice of the High Court of Sikkim, graced the occasion alongside Cabinet Ministers, Members of the Legislative Assembly, Chief Secretary, Chief Administrator-cum-Cabinet Secretary, and heads of various departments.

Funded entirely by the Government of Sikkim at a cost of ₹12.2 crore, the project was executed by the Sikkim Cricket Association (SICA). Installation began in December 2024 and reached completion by April 18, 2025.

The new lighting system comprises four 44-meter-tall masts, each equipped with 64 powerful LED floodlights from Havells India Ltd., totaling 256 lights. Each fixture carries a capacity of 1.2 kilowatts, delivering an impressive 2800 lux at the pitch — exceeding international broadcast standards, which require between 2000 and 2200 lux.

Designed to meet the technical requirements for televised cricket, the infrastructure comes with a five-year manufacturer’s warranty, ensuring longevity and low maintenance overheads.

“This development is a significant leap forward for cricket in Sikkim,” stated SICA officials. “With floodlights in place, we can now host national-level fixtures, training camps, and even explore opportunities for international matches. This is not just infrastructure—it’s a gateway for our players to showcase their talent on bigger stages.”

Located near Rangpo, the Sikkim Cricket Ground is already regarded as one of the most picturesque cricket venues in India and regularly hosts BCCI domestic fixtures. With this upgrade, Sikkim cements its place on the map as a serious contender in India’s cricketing landscape.

SICA expressed heartfelt appreciation to the Government of Sikkim and the Chief Minister for their unwavering support. “This is an investment in our youth and in the future of cricket in our state,” the association noted, highlighting how the facility will enhance the experience for players, officials, and fans alike.