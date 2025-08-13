Sikkim CM pledges support for sports at first inter-school badminton event

The inaugural Sikkim State Inter-School Badminton Championship 2025 concluded on August 12 at Paljor Stadium, with Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang expressing his happiness over the event uniting young badminton players from across the state in Gangtok.

Speaking at the event, the chief minister said it was very encouraging to see so much enthusiasm and talent among the youth. He told the young athletes that with hard work, dedication, and discipline, there are no limits to what they can achieve. He said their abilities are as good as world champions, but it depends on how they nurture and use their talent.

The chief minister assured the participants that the state government is fully committed to supporting sports and young athletes. He said the government has always backed sportspersons across different sports and will continue to do so with even more effort.

He added that sports are not just about physical fitness but also help in building good character. According to him, sports teach important values like teamwork, discipline, and perseverance. He also said that sports bring people together, help mental health, and build confidence and leadership among the youth.

Prem Singh Tamang said he hopes this tournament will be the first of many such events, marking important milestones in the lives of young athletes in Sikkim. He wished all the participants good luck and encouraged them to play with passion, honour, and pride.