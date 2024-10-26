The International Literary Festival 2024 commenced at Gangtok's Manan Kendra, Sikkim, aiming to explore contemporary trends in Nepali literature while fostering connections among writers, scholars, and literature enthusiasts from the region and beyond.

Scheduled for October 26–27, 2024, the festival aims to showcase a vibrant celebration of literature and culture.

The opening ceremony which was held at 10 am, featured a welcome address by CP Dahal, President of Pari Prakashan, who spoke about the significance of literary festivals in nurturing creativity and cultural exchange.

Notable attendees included Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and his wife, SR Subba, who is the President of Sikkim Akademi; President of the Nepali Sahitya Parishad, Hari Dhungel; Bhanu Puraskar awardee Dup Tshering Lepcha; and Political Secretary, Jacob Khaling.

The inaugural programme commenced with a traditional lamp-lighting ceremony led by CM Tamang, followed by an announcement marking the official inauguration of the festival by Dr. Rajendra Bhandari.

The theme this year, “Experiments, Influences, and Trends Seen in Contemporary Nepali Literature,” set the stage for a panel discussion featuring an impressive lineup of speakers.

Resource speakers included Dr. Ramchandra Pokhrel from Pokhara, Nepal; Professor Kavita Lama from Sikkim University; Gyan Bahadur Chettri from Assam; Sudhir Chettri from Kalimpong/Darjeeling; and Dr. Durga Chettri from Namchi College, Sikkim.

The discussion, facilitated by Dr. Krishna Sapkota, delved into the evolving landscape of Nepali literature, reflecting on its historical roots and contemporary challenges.

Attendees were treated to cultural performances, including a presentation of Nepali folk instruments by Krishna Dhungel and a dance performance by Kanchanjunga State University. The programme also featured a session by the Alphabet Family, showcasing the rich artistic talent within the community.

The festival, organised by Pari Prakashan, Soreng, promises a series of engaging activities over the next few days, including book launches, workshops, and networking opportunities for aspiring and established writers alike. The event serves as a platform for literary exchange and cultural dialogue, reinforcing the importance of literature in society.