Sikkim introduces automated irrigation system at SCA cricket ground

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang inaugurated a new Automatic Pop-up Rain Gun Irrigation System at the Sikkim Cricket Association (SCA) Ground in Mining, Rangpo, aiming to elevate the state’s sports infrastructure. The system promises improved ground maintenance and water efficiency for cricket matches.

Justice Biswanath Sommader, Chief Justice of the High Court of Sikkim, attended the event as the chief guest. Tamang highlighted the importance of modern facilities for professional-level cricket, stating that the irrigation system will ensure consistent ground conditions while reducing manual labour and conserving water.

The automated system distributes water evenly across the field, aligning the ground with national standards and supporting the growth of cricket in the state. Following the inauguration, local players and dignitaries, including Tamang, participated in a friendly exhibition match, emphasising the role of sports in fostering community engagement and enthusiasm among youth.

Justice Sommader praised the initiative, noting that world-class infrastructure not only nurtures talent but also inspires young athletes to pursue sports more seriously. Officials from the Sikkim Cricket Association said the system marks a significant step toward professionalising cricket in Sikkim.