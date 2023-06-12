In an effort to address the grievances of its citizens effectively, the Government of Sikkim has launched a new mechanism called the "Grievance Redressal and Monitoring System." This announcement was made by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang during his "Janta Bhet Karyakram."

Under this system, District Administrative Centres, Sub-Divisional Administrative Centres, and Block Administrative Centres will be established to ensure a more responsive administration that caters to the needs of the people. Operating from 9 am to 5 pm, these centers will serve as hubs for redressing various service delivery issues faced by the citizens.

The Grievance Redressal and Monitoring System will specifically address the following issues related to service delivery:

- Matters regarding the non-receipt of benefits under various government schemes.

- Delays in obtaining essential documents such as COI, Marriage Certificate, Caste Certificate, Unemployment Certificate, Disability Certificate, Birth & Death Certificate, Land Parcha, and more.

- Concerns related to the Chief Minister Swasthya Subidha Yojana Scheme.

- Issues pertaining to Old Age Pension, Disability Pension, Scholarships, and other government benefits in Sikkim.

- Erratic supply of electricity, water, waste management, road repairs, and other government-related services.

- Any other individual citizen-related concerns.

To file a grievance, members of the public are requested to submit a hard copy application at the designated Centre in their respective District, Sub-Division, or Block. The application should include the individual's contact details, email address, and mobile number. Upon submission, the Nodal Officials will provide an acknowledgment receipt in the prescribed format.

Furthermore, the District Administrative Centre, Sub-Divisional Administrative Centre, and Block Administrative Centre will prominently display a list of required documents that need to be enclosed with the grievance application.

The Nodal Officials will compile all received grievance applications on a daily basis and submit them to the Chief Minister's Office every week, preferably on Mondays. The Chief Minister's Office will take prompt action to resolve the grievances in a timely manner.

To streamline the process further, the IT Department aims to develop a software application and mobile application for the Grievance Redressal and Monitoring System within a month. This will enable the general public to submit their grievances electronically, ensuring convenience and efficiency.