The Uttar Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is reaching out to people from all over India for the upcoming Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, scheduled from January 13 to February 26, 2025.

In a bid to include all regions, a roadshow was held in Gangtok, Sikkim, where Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar and Minister of State JPS Rathore officially invited Sikkim’s Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and Governor Om Prakash Mathur to join the grand celebration.

The Mahakumbh, held once every 12 years, will take place at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers. An estimated 450 million pilgrims, saints, and tourists are expected to attend this massive event, which is set to highlight India's unity in diversity. Rajbhar emphasised the cultural significance, saying, "This is a celebration of India's unity, an embodiment of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat' – One India, Great India."

As part of the efforts to make the event globally inclusive, a formal invitation letter from CM Yogi was presented to the Sikkim leadership. Rajbhar highlighted that the Mahakumbh will be equipped with world-class facilities, including specialized healthcare services and state-of-the-art infrastructure.

"We are ensuring that the Mahakumbh is clean, safe, and environmentally friendly. We are committed to making it a single-use plastic-free event," he added. Over three lakh plants have been planted in Prayagraj to make the event greener, alongside healthcare arrangements that include 291 doctors and specialists.

The event will also leverage technology, with a digital infrastructure that includes an app, AI-powered chatbot, smart parking, and real-time monitoring via drones and CCTV. Rathore explained that RFID wristbands and mobile app tracking will help manage the crowd and ensure smooth movement. "The Kumbh is not just a ritualistic gathering but a symbol of social harmony, bringing together people from all walks of life," he said.

Additionally, the Uttar Pradesh government is working on developing 35 permanent ghats and nine new ones to accommodate the expected influx of devotees. The Mahakumbh 2025 is poised to set new benchmarks for spiritual events worldwide, offering a transformative experience for all.

The roadshow in Sikkim was attended by a variety of prominent figures, including journalists, travel operators, and industrialists, all of whom were invited to be part of this historic pilgrimage to Prayagraj.

Rajbhar, who was visiting Sikkim for the first time, expressed his excitement, stating, "I feel privileged to be here. On behalf of the Uttar Pradesh government, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I invite the citizens of Sikkim to join us in this spiritual journey at the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj."