Sikkim Health & Family Welfare and Planning and Development Department, in collaboration with the Sikkim INSPIRES Team, announced the release of the draft for the “Integrated Mental Health & Suicide Prevention Strategy.”

The draft has been uploaded for public viewing on the official websites: sikkim.gov.in and inspires.sikkim.gov.in.

This strategy, co-developed and co-designed with a diverse group of stakeholders, represents a collaborative effort that includes community members, national and international mental health experts from institutions such as AIIMS, McGill University, and the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, along with experts from within the state.

Other key stakeholders in the process included government representatives, students, panchayats, SHGs, teachers, NGOs, LGBTQ+ groups, persons with disabilities, media professionals, social media influencers, and civil society members, among others.

The development process was highly inclusive, incorporating multi-stakeholder consultations, gap assessments, focus group discussions, surveys, and visits to community-based intervention sites, including 'Atmiyata’ in Mehsana, Gujarat. Technical support was provided by the Centre for Mental Health Law and Policy, Indian Law Society, ensuring the document’s credibility and depth.

What distinguishes this strategy is its participatory, bottom-up approach—crafted by the community, for the community.

The draft is open for public comments and inputs from May 7 to May 12. Following the feedback period, the strategy will be finalized for official release on State Day.

The Sikkim government encourages everyone to contribute their thoughts to ensure the strategy is truly reflective of the community's needs and concerns. Feedback can be submitted via email to inspiresimhp@gmail.com.