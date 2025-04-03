Irises Cricket Club, Jorethang, emerged victorious in the fifth edition of the Sikkim Cricket Association (SICA) A Division Men's Tournament 2025, securing the championship title with a 38-run win over Cricket Association of Tathangchen (CAT) in the final held at Sikkim Cricket Ground, Rangpo.

The highly anticipated 40-over showdown saw Irises Cricket Club setting an imposing total of 267/7, thanks to a sensational century from Lalit Yadav, who hammered 100 runs off just 62 balls, smashing 11 fours and 3 sixes. Yadav’s exceptional all-round performance, which also included a four-wicket haul in eight overs, earned him both the Man of the Match and Man of the Tournament honors.

Winning the toss, CAT opted to bowl first, hoping to capitalize on early morning conditions. However, Irises delivered a strong batting display, building crucial partnerships to post a challenging target of 267 runs in 40 overs. For CAT, Akshay Sain was the pick of the bowlers, securing 3 wickets for 36 runs in 8 overs, effectively restricting the opposition during the middle phase of the innings.

In response, CAT’s chase of 268 runs started on a competitive note, with Parth Palawat leading the fightback with a valiant 103 off 86 balls, featuring 6 fours and 4 sixes. However, lack of support from the rest of the batting lineup resulted in the team falling short, eventually getting bowled out for 229 in 38.2 overs.

Lalit Yadav continued his dominance with the ball, scalping 4 wickets for 37 runs in 8 overs, while S. Sarkar (2 wickets for 32 runs in 6 overs) ensured that CAT's lower-order batsmen struggled to build partnerships.

The 2025 edition of the SICA A Division Men’s Club Tournament featured eight top cricket teams from Sikkim, making it an intensely competitive event. The tournament, which began on March 16, also allowed each team to field three guest players, enhancing the level of competition.

With his stellar all-round performances, Lalit Yadav stood out as the tournament’s most valuable player, claiming both "Man of the Match" and "Man of the Tournament" awards, cementing his reputation as one of the tournament's finest performers.