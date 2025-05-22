Former Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla has identified Sikkim as India's most strategically positioned state in the Himalayas, describing it as a "sentinel" that could serve as the foundation for enhanced regional connectivity with South Asian neighbours.

Speaking at the India Today Conclave State of the States – Sikkim @ 50 in New Delhi, Shringla emphasised that the small mountain state's unique geographical position at the crossroads of China, Nepal, and Bhutan makes it pivotal for India's broader geopolitical objectives in the region.

"Sikkim is your sentinel in the Himalayas, part of India that is so strategically important for maintaining equity between different parts of our country," said Shringla, who previously served as India's ambassador to the United States, Thailand, and Bangladesh. "Sikkim is definitely on the geopolitical crossroads. It shares a border with China to its north and northeast. It also has a trijunction with Bhutan and China on its east and with Nepal and China on its west."

Economic success defies geographical constraints

Despite being landlocked and mountainous, Sikkim has achieved remarkable economic prosperity with a per capita income of seven lakh rupees, making it India's most prosperous state in per capita terms. This success contradicts conventional wisdom that hill states require plains regions for commercial viability.

The state's economic model centres on innovative approaches, including 100% organic farming, high-altitude horticulture, sustainable eco-tourism, and emerging hydroelectric power generation. Sikkim has also emerged as a technology hub, hosting specialised startup meetings during India's G20 presidency due to its innovation ecosystem.

"Sikkim has proved that despite not having plains attached to the hilly terrain, it can be very successful through unique initiatives like organic farming where pesticides and fertilisers are completely banned," Shringla noted.

Infrastructure investments strengthen border security

The strategic importance of Sikkim became evident during the 2017 Doklam standoff, when Chinese forces approached dangerously close to Indian territory through Bhutan. This incident reinforced the need for robust infrastructure development in the region.

The upcoming Sevoke-Rangpo railway line, featuring 14 tunnels and 22 bridges across just 45 kilometres, represents a critical infrastructure achievement. These tunnels ensure uninterrupted supply lines to border areas even during conflicts or natural disasters, addressing a key vulnerability in mountain warfare scenarios.

"The value of 14 tunnels cannot be over-emphasised at a time of conflict," Shringla explained, highlighting how this railway provides assured connectivity when roads become impassable.

Regional connectivity potential remains untapped

Shringla outlined ambitious possibilities for regional integration, with Sikkim serving as a hub connecting Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, and potentially Myanmar with mainland India and the Northeast. The state's hydroelectric potential of 8,000 megawatts could supply surplus power through Bangladesh to other Indian states, creating a shorter and more efficient transmission route.

During his tenure as ambassador to Bangladesh, Shringla successfully advocated for removing Sikkim from the restricted visa category for Bangladeshi nationals, resulting in a 90% surge in tourism in 2019. "Do you know why in 2019 tourism in Sikkim took a 90% upward swing?" he recalled asking students at Sikkim University. "The reason was that we removed Sikkim from the restricted area, and there was a surge of Bangladeshi tourists."

The former diplomat emphasised that South Asia remains one of the world's least integrated regions, presenting significant opportunities for states like Sikkim to bridge this gap through strategic positioning and infrastructure development.

Neighbourhood dynamics present challenges and opportunities

Current political instability in Bangladesh poses particular concerns, with Shringla warning that Islamist elements now controlling the country could impact India's security interests. "They've thrown the baby out of the bath water," he said, referring to the jettisoning of Bangladesh's pro-liberation 1971 ideology and secular constitution. "The Islamists have come to power in Bangladesh, and they are the ones who are controlling the entire situation behind the scenes."

Bangladesh shares a 4,000-kilometre border with India, the longest with any country, making stability there crucial for northeastern states, including Sikkim. "When Bangladesh is in turmoil, it could really have an adverse impact on us from the point of view of ideology, radicalism and also terrorism," Shringla cautioned.

However, relationships with Nepal and Bhutan offer more promising prospects. Nepal's hydroelectric cooperation model, where Indian companies invest in power generation projects, has already resulted in 1,500 megawatts of power imports with potential for 10,000 megawatts more.

Similarly, Bhutan's planned "mindfulness city" near the Indian border presents opportunities for twin-city development with Sikkim, potentially creating integrated economic zones spanning both nations.

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Future trajectory depends on central support

Shringla credited sustained central government support since 2014 as crucial for Sikkim's development trajectory. As part of the Northeast Council, Sikkim benefits from dedicated budget allocations for regional development under Prime Minister Modi's emphasis on northeastern states.

The diplomat advocated for integrated planning that connects Sikkim not only with West Bengal and Assam but also with neighbouring countries, maximising the state's potential as a regional connectivity hub.

"Foreign policy begins with your immediate neighbourhood," Shringla concluded, emphasising that getting regional relationships right forms the foundation for broader international engagement. "You cannot take your ball off your neighbourhood. You need to focus on your neighbourhood first, get it right first, and then get on with everything else."

As Sikkim marks 50 years of integration with India, its evolution from a small Himalayan kingdom to a prosperous and strategically vital state demonstrates the potential for effective governance and infrastructure development in challenging geographical conditions. The state's future role in India's Act East policy and regional connectivity initiatives could determine whether South Asia moves toward greater integration or remains fragmented.