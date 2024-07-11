Sikkim faces a temporary isolation from the rest of the nation as the crucial road connecting it to Siliguri via Lava will remain closed for repair work until 6:00 AM on July 14, 2024. The decision, announced by the Government of West Bengal's Block Development Officer for Lava Development Block in Algarah, Kalimpong, comes in response to severe damage to the Algarah-Lava road via Gosklusline.

In an official notice issued on July 10, 2024, the Block Development Officer stated, "It is hereby notified that the Algarah-Lava road via Gosklusline shall remain closed from 6:00 AM on July 11, 2024, until 6:00 AM on July 14, 2024, due to maintenance work by the PWD Department." This closure has prompted a suspension of all vehicular movement along this route during the specified period.

The closure affects a significant alternative route from Sikkim and Kalimpong to Siliguri, impacting transportation and connectivity in the region.