The Sikkim government has issued a formal advisory to all media outlets in the state, urging them to strictly follow national guidelines on how suicide cases are reported.

The notification was released by the Information and Public Relations (IPR) Department on April 10, 2025, from Metro Tadong, Gangtok.

The advisory reminds media organisations that they must follow the Programme Code under the Cable Television Network Rules, and the Norms of Journalistic Conduct set by the Press Council of India. These rules apply across India and are designed to ensure sensitive and responsible reporting, especially in cases involving suicides.

The IPR Department pointed out that both the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the Press Council of India have issued clear instructions in the past on how suicide cases should be reported in the media. These include avoiding sensationalism and maintaining the privacy and dignity of the deceased and their families.

To support mental health awareness and suicide prevention, all media houses are now mandated to include Suicide Prevention Helpline numbers in their reports. The helpline numbers to be published are:

Toll-Free (24x7): 1800-345-3225

Landline: 03592-202111

These numbers are issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department and promoted by the Sikkim State Legal Services Authority as part of the mental health awareness campaign under the NALSA Scheme 2015.

The scheme focuses on providing legal and mental health support to mentally ill and disabled persons.