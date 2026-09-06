Sikkim issues emergency helpline numbers after Teesta-Chyakoong landslide

Sikkim authorities have issued emergency helpline numbers across the state following a landslide near Theng Tunnel that partially blocked the Teesta and Chyakoong rivers at their confluence.

The Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA) has asked residents to use the helplines for reporting any disaster-related emergency or unusual changes in river conditions.

The SSDMA and State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) can be reached at 03592-201145, 03592-202461 and 03592-205256.

District-specific emergency contacts are 03592-281007 for Mangan, 03592-204995 for Gangtok and 03595-263009 for Namchi. Residents can contact 03595-250633 for Gyalshing, 03595-291660 for Soreng and 03592-200024 for Pakyong.

The helpline advisory follows a landslide above the Chyakoong River, opposite OC Bhir in the Naga Forest area near Theng Tunnel, during the intervening night of September 5 and 6. The incident led to a partial blockage at the point where the Teesta and Chyakoong rivers meet.

Authorities said the Teesta is currently flowing normally and there have been no reports of deaths or injuries. Water levels at the Sankalang and Phidang observation posts are also normal, although the river water remains muddy.

The SSDMA said there is currently no immediate threat to downstream areas. The situation is being monitored by the DDMA, Police Control Room and personnel deployed on the ground, while vulnerable areas in the lower belt have been alerted as a precaution.

Residents have been advised to stay away from the Teesta and Chyakoong riverbanks along the affected stretch until further assessment is completed.

The disaster management authority has also urged people not to circulate unverified information, photographs or videos about the incident on social media and to rely on updates from the SSDMA, DDMAs, district administrations and Sikkim Police.

People have been asked to immediately report any unusual change in the water flow, colour or level, or any other disaster-related development, through the nearest DDMA or the SSDMA helpline.