Sikkim issues tourist advisory ahead of PM Modi visit; early departure requested in Gangtok

The Tourism and Civil Aviation Department of the Government of Sikkim has issued an advisory for tourists ahead of the proposed visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the state on April 27 and 28.

According to the advisory issued from Paryatan Bhawan in Gangtok, tourists currently staying in Gangtok and scheduled to depart on April 28 have been requested to leave the station by 6 AM.

Officials said the advisory is aimed at facilitating security arrangements and smooth movement during the high-level visit. Authorities have urged tourists and visitors to cooperate with the administration to ensure minimal disruption.

The advisory was issued by the Special Secretary of the Tourism and Civil Aviation Department on April 23.