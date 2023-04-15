As part of the Civic Action Programme organised by 13 BN, Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP), 12 solar street lights were distributed to villagers of Sama-Sevik village, which is situated near the camp. The installation process of the street lights has also begun.

Chandan Singh Bhandari, Comdt, 13 Bn, ITBP, while addressing the local villagers, expressed that the ITBP, along with the security of the borders, is also committed to promoting the welfare of border villagers. The cleanliness drive on the mountains in remote areas, tree plantation campaign, and medical camps for local villagers have also been organized, in which the local citizens are being facilitated and taking advantage.

Further, the Comdt, 13 Bn, informed that this year medical camps and veterinary camps have also been organized by this unit in Chhatan, Thangu, and Ray villages, and free medical services have been made available to the citizens. The Comdt also stated that solar street lights will be helpful to villagers during the night, and that 10 solar street lights are being installed in Muguthang village and 10 in Thangu village. In addition, it was noted that 31 solar street lights were installed in Ray village and Sama village during the year-2021-22 under the Civic Action Program.

The various welfare schemes being run by the Government of India and the youth of the border area were also promoted by the Comdt, 13 Bn, encouraging them to join the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force and other Central Armed Police Forces.

The distribution of the solar street lights and the organisation of various welfare schemes are aimed at improving the lives of border villagers and promoting their overall development.